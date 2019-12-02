McLaughlin, Robert R.

McLaughlin, Robert R. June 21, 1935 - November 29, 2019 Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Bob passed away peacefully, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's, on November 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret; daughter Teresa; siblings, Sonny, Maxine, Virginia, and Sharon; sisters-in-law, Peg McLaughlin, Cathy McLaughlin, and Kris McLaughlin; and brothers-in-law, Mick Anderson and Ross Gorman. He is survived by his wife Jan; sons, Bob (Gina) of Lenexa KS, Bill (Marla) of Overland Park KS, and Brad (Kim) of Carter Lake, IA; siblings, Red McLaughlin, Ray McLaughlin, Arlene (Ed) Andersen, Ed McLaughlin, Joe (Mary) McLaughlin, and Marge (Wade) Crow; brothers-in-law, Bill Cunningham, Mike (Jeri) Cunningham, and Tom (Sue) Cunningham; sister-in-law Cheryl Gorman; grandchildren, Robbie (Sarah), Sage, Grant, Ben, Jack, Avery, Kelsey, and Brooklyn; and great-grandson Tate. VISITATION: 9:30-10:30am Tuesday, December 3, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Dr., Omaha, NE 68164, with FUNERAL MASS to follow beginning at 10:30am. Memorials are suggested to Douglas County Health Center Foundation, 4102 Woolworth Ave., Omaha, NE 68105. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 | www.kremerfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.