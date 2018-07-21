McLaughlin, John F. Sr. May 14, 1930 - Jul 18, 2018 Preceded in death by his wife, Magdalene; son, William; grandson, Christopher Zukowski; parents, William and Anna. Survived by children: John Jr. (Cindy), Marge (Bob) Borman, Tom (Marilyn), Jim (Paula), Mary Zukowski, Donald, Ray, Bob, Rita (Jim) Smith, Donna (Bob) Sellers, Tim (Rayette Liss), Theresa (Mike) Tordoff, Michael (Mike Santee), Dolores Prchal, Patti (Ray) Kreft; daughter-in-law, Carol McLaughlin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special friends, Tobias and Jose. VISITATION: Sunday, 4–6pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Monday, 11am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Private entombment. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

