McLaughlin, Jeanette M. September 28, 1931 - February 24, 2020 Age 88. Preceded in death by husband, Wayne McLaughlin. Survived by sons, Michael McLaughlin (Tony Turpin) of San Diego, CA, and Norman McLaughlin of Bellevue; grandchildren Julie Fettes (Tyler) and Ryan McLaughlin (Kindred); great-grandchildren Aubrey and Cameron Fettes, and Paxton McLaughlin. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, March 6, 12:30pm at Bellevue Cemetery, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm at First Presbyterian Church, 1220 Bellevue Blvd S. In lieu of flowers or memorials, Jeanette requested prayers and smiles for her. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

