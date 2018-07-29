McLaughlin, Catherine M. (Forman) Jul 6, 1932 - Jul 27, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Francis J. McLaughlin, Sr.; parents, Edward and Mamie Forman; baby son, Thomas Edward; brother, Edward Forman, Jr. (JoAnn). Survived by children Pat, Fran Jr. (Deb), Linda Benham (Lee), Rich, and Lori Povich (Mike); grandchildren, Korryn Phillips (Jared), Mike McLaughlin (Samantha), Nick McLaughlin (Danielle), Justin Povich (Erin), Trent Benham, Arissa Trefz (Jack), Kaylee Povich, and Tyler Benham; great grandchildren, Addison and Bennett Phillips, Rylan McLaughlin; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends VISITATION: Monday after 5pm, with 7pm Vigil Service, at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday 10am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 41st and J. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials requested to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

