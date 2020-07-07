McLain, Charlie Ray II November 26, 1955 - July 3, 2020 Charlie Ray McLain II, age 64 of Omaha, NE, passed away on July 3, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1955 in Omaha to Charles and Margaret (Malloy) McLain. They preceded him in death. Charlie was a veteran of the US Coast Guard. He is survived by his wife; Stephanie; sons, George and Amy McLain, Charles III and Sylvia McLain; daughter, Billie McLain and Michael Doornick; stepdaughter, Tiffany Essink; many grandchildren; brothers, Mike and Diane McLain, Curtis McLain, Chris and Sherrie McLain; sister, Cathy and Craig Taylor; nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION: 9-11am Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. SERVICE: 11am Thursday, July 9, 2020, also at the Mortuary. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Charlie McLain, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.