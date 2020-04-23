McKnight, Cecil November 3, 1927 - April 21, 2020 Preceded in death by death by his parents, Cecil and Wilhelmina McKnight, wife, Lila McKnight, and sister, JoAnn Weekly. Survived by his children Dr. James and Sandy McKnight of Plattsmouth, Dr. Thomas and Dr. Evelyn McKnight of Fremont, Dr. Scott and Debbie McKnight of Liberty, MO and Jodi Traut of Omaha; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren: niece, Kathy Schultz of Lincoln, NE, nephew, Rick and Joy Weekly of Shawnee Mission, KS. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a Private Family Service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Harvey Funeral Home with Rev. Debra McKnight officiating. The service will be streamed live on Facebook (click on the link https://www.facebook.com/Brian-P-Harvey-Funeral-Home-711078285579956/) at 10:30 AM. A Public Celebration of Cecil's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth or the Plattsmouth Education Foundation, P.O. Box 283, Plattsmouth, NE. 68048. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 306 N 7th Street, Plattsmouth, NE | 402-296-4445

