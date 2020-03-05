McKinnis, Clair January 5, 1931 - March 2, 2020 Survived by sister, Hazel Adams; brother, Leroy McKinnis; sisters-in-law, Lucille Ryan and Wanda Sass; daughter, Lana (Pat) Thompson; son, Dave (Kathy) McKinnis; son-in-law, Tim Svendgard; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. FUNERAL: 10:30am Saturday, March 7, at Country Bible Church. VISITATION: Friday, March 6, with family receiving friends from 5-7pm, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Country Bible Church, Blair Fire Department or the Blair Rescue Squad. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com

