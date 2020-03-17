McKinney, Yolanda

McKinney, Yolanda July 5, 1983 - March 10, 2020 Yolanda McKinney, age 36, passed away on March 10, 2020, in Bellevue, NE. Yolanda was born on July 5, 1983 in Belcourt to Ronald and Cheryl (Dauphinais) Wilkie. Her family lived in Belcourt where she attended school until age 13 when her family moved to Bismarck. She then attended Wachter Middle School, Bismarck High School and later the Adult Education Center where she received her GED at age 17. Yolanda attended United Tribes Technical College for a short time. She met George J. McKinney in Bismarck while he was stationed at Fort Lincoln and they married on March 18, 2009, in Nevada. Together they lived in Bismarck, Fargo, Des Moines, and currently Bellevue for the past five years. Yolanda's joy in life were her children and she was thankful to be able to stay at home with them. She loved to bowl and was a champion bowler, often competing in leagues and national bowling tournaments together with George. She was a natural! She also loved to read and had a special place in her heart for her dog, Tiger Lily. She enjoyed being outdoors and in the sunshine. Yolanda was special and had a sweetness about her unlike any other. She loved her family, she loved to laugh, and she loved to have fun. She is survived by her husband, George G. McKinney; children, McKayla Michelle Marie Guenther, Geonika F.A. McKinney, Meauda S. McKinney, Ania P. McKinney, Lyla-Anne M. Wilkie, Mia M. McKinney, George J. McKinney Jr., Joseph R.I. McKinney, and Liam J. McKinney; parents, Ronald and Cheryl; siblings, Arthur Lee Crissler, Sandra Ann Wilkie, Ronald Lee Wilke Jr., Michelle Marie Azure, Lee Michael Wilkie, Ronald Fred Wilkie Sr., Jennifer Lynn Wilkie, Kateri Louise Doll, and Taven Grace Wilkie; several nieces and nephews including Brett Crissler; mother-and-father-in-law, Ted I. McKinney Sr. and Shirley A. McKinney; and brother-in-law, Ted (Carolyn) McKinney Jr. Yolanda was preceded in death by sister, Jenny Crissler; paternal grandparents, Fred and Rose Wilkie; and maternal grandparents, Fred and Louise Dauphinais. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, March 20, 10am, at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St., Bismarck. VISITATION will be held an hour prior to the service at the church. The ROSARY will begin at 9am in the church chapel for those who would like to participate. To share memories of Yolanda and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com. Eastgate Funeral Service 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501 | (701) 223-7322

To plant a tree in memory of Yolanda McKinney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.