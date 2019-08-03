McKinney, Wayne R. June 27, 1925 - July 30, 2019 Wayne R. McKinney, age 94, of Kearney passed away Tuesday, at his home in Kearney. Wayne R. McKinney was born in Kearney to Hanson and Mabel (Hansen) McKinney. He grew up in Kearney and received his education from Kearney Public Schools, Kearney State College and the University of Denver. He enlisted in the United States Army and served during World War II. He was united in marriage to Virginia Bodinson on November 24, 1950 in Kearney. He previously lived in Nebraska City where he taught typing, shorthand, and coached golf. When he first returned to Kearney, he managed Mills Clothing Store, which ultimately became the Buckle. He was employed by Platte Valley State Bank for 63 years. In addition to his countless hours of service to the Kearney community, Wayne will be remembered for his sense of caring, integrity, respect and professionalism. Left to cherish his life are his wife, Virginia McKinney of Kearney; daughter, Mary Kommers and her husband, Phil of Kearney; grandson, Mark Kommers and his wife, Kelly of Leawood, Kansas; granddaughter, Katy Abelbeck and her husband, Austin of Shawnee, Kansas; four great-grandchildren, Jackson and Khloe Kommers and Charlotte and Anniston Abelbeck; along with other relatives and many friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Elmer McKinney; and daughter, Elizabeth Anne. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICES: 1pm Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Kearney. Mother Stephanie Swinnea will officiate. Interment will be held following the service at Kearney Cemetery. VISITATION will be 4-6pm on Sunday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Kearney. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. O'BRIEN STRAATMANN REDINGER FUNERAL HOMES 4115 Ave. N, Kearney NE 68847 | (308) 234-3500
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.