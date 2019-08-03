McKinney, Wayne R. June 27, 1925 - July 30, 2019 Wayne R. McKinney, age 94, of Kearney passed away Tuesday, at his home in Kearney. Wayne R. McKinney was born in Kearney to Hanson and Mabel (Hansen) McKinney. He grew up in Kearney and received his education from Kearney Public Schools, Kearney State College and the University of Denver. He enlisted in the United States Army and served during World War II. He was united in marriage to Virginia Bodinson on November 24, 1950 in Kearney. He previously lived in Nebraska City where he taught typing, shorthand, and coached golf. When he first returned to Kearney, he managed Mills Clothing Store, which ultimately became the Buckle. He was employed by Platte Valley State Bank for 63 years. In addition to his countless hours of service to the Kearney community, Wayne will be remembered for his sense of caring, integrity, respect and professionalism. Left to cherish his life are his wife, Virginia McKinney of Kearney; daughter, Mary Kommers and her husband, Phil of Kearney; grandson, Mark Kommers and his wife, Kelly of Leawood, Kansas; granddaughter, Katy Abelbeck and her husband, Austin of Shawnee, Kansas; four great-grandchildren, Jackson and Khloe Kommers and Charlotte and Anniston Abelbeck; along with other relatives and many friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Elmer McKinney; and daughter, Elizabeth Anne. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICES: 1pm Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Kearney. Mother Stephanie Swinnea will officiate. Interment will be held following the service at Kearney Cemetery. VISITATION will be 4-6pm on Sunday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Kearney. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. O'BRIEN STRAATMANN REDINGER FUNERAL HOMES 4115 Ave. N, Kearney NE 68847 | (308) 234-3500

