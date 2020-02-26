McKinney, Dorothy M. (Stenner). April 10, 1939 - February 22, 2020. Dorothy Marguerite (O'Toole, Stenner) McKinney passed away suddenly while vacationing in Sanibel, FL on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Dorothy was born in Letts, IA to Dorothea and Emmet O'Toole, Sr. Dorothy will lovingly be remembered by her husband, Dr. Daniel McKinney; children: Mark (Carolyn) Stenner, Teresa Stenner, Lisa (John) Lenhart, and Annette (David Somogyi) Stenner; stepchildren, Daniel (Molly) McKinney, and Nell (Andre) Bourgeacq; grandchildren: Ellen, Thomas, William, and Henry Stenner; Aaron and Greta Lenhart; Sylvie and Nadia Somogyi; Estelle and Bridget McKinney; Annaliese and Leah Bourgeacq; siblings, Delphine (William) Smith, and James (Jane) O'Toole; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; and her first husband, James Stenner; brothers, Emmet Jr. (Sonny), and Michael O'Toole; and sister, Patricia Butler. VISITATION: Saturday, February 29th from 9am to 10:30am, at St. Pius X Catholic Church (6905 Blondo St.) MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am followed by Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard Ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Pius X or The Siena/Francis House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy McKinney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.