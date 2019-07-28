McKinley, Helen L.

McKinley, Helen L. July 13, 1920 - July 20, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Harry "Bill" McKinley; sister, Jeannette Gidley; brother, Charles F. Cook. Survived by daughter, Ellen L. Johnson (Roger); granddaughters, Lindsay Johnson (Matt Caldwell) and Sarah Moylan (Sean); great-grandchildren: Truman and Ellis Caldwell, John and Brynn Moylan. Family Graveside Service: Monday, July 29th at Evergreen Memorial Park. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

