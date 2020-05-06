McKinley, Carol L. October 17, 1942 - May 2, 2020 Age 77, of Omaha, NE, passed away May 2, at UNMC. Carole is survived by her husband, Samuel J. McKinley; and son, Andrew J. McKinley; sisters, Edna Ferris, Joyce (Marlo) White; brother, Daniel (Moni) Cutler; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, and a host of beloved extended family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at Faith Family Church, 9515 Blondo St. Private Inurnment Flower Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be designated to the family to disperse to missions. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carol McKinley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.