McKernan, Jane Michele Aug 26, 1945 - Jul 5, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Dorothy Stultz. Survived by husband Daniel K. McKernan; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John and Llewelyn McKernan, James, David, Peter, and Elizabeth McKernan, and Margo Schmeising; and close friend, LaVonne Biga. WAKE SERVICE: Tuesday, July 10th, 7pm West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, July 11th, 10am Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Avenue. Interment : Resurrection. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to the Visiting Nurses Association or St. Thomas More School HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

