McKercher, Dr. Theodore C. "Ted"

McKercher, Dr. Theodore C. "Ted" August 19, 1934 - February 17, 2020 Preceded in death by his son, Lewis McKercher; siblings, Margaret Morgan and John McKercher. Survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Marletta; children, John McKercher and Katie McKercher; grandchildren, Campbell and Mayse and great granddaughter, Eme; sister, Elinor Sorenson; his extended family and the students he taught at the Creighton University Dental School. MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, 11:15am, at St. Cecilia Cathedral with private entombment of the urn at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family: Thursday, 5:30-7:30pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, The family requests memorials to St. Cecilia Elementary School or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Theodore McKercher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.