McKenzie, Julie G.

McKenzie, Julie G. November 26, 1961 - April 2, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Tom and Dorothy Boyd; and brother David Yeoman. Survived by husband Brian; children: Brian Jr. (Angela), Michael, John, Jenny (Kacy) Conley, Becky (Jimmy) Cole, and Mark (Ashley); grandchildren; siblings, Deb (Ron) Loser, Rick Boyd, and Sandy Williams; sister-in-law Terri Yeoman; numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Wednesday, April 8, 4-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha. Private Graveside Service. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street, Omaha, NE 68106 (402) 556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

