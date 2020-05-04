McKenzie, Irene E. September 11, 1923 - April 29, 2020 Irene E. McKenzie, 96, of Omaha, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion, NE. Irene Emma Safarik was born on September 11, 1923 at Ralston, NE to Anton and Emma (Pavlik) Safarik, the second of four children. She attended Ireland Country School, District 36 until the eighth grade. She then attended Springfield High School. Irene moved with her family into Omaha at which time she earned her GED. Irene, as a young girl, grew up on the farm, working alongside her family to raise dairy cows, corn, wheat and oats. She belonged to the 4-H Club in Springfield with her brothers, each nurturing their own calf. She always looked forward to the times when they went "out West" to Howard County to visit the grandparents and other relatives. Irene worked several jobs in the Omaha area. Her favorite was at the Livestock National Bank in South Omaha. When World War II erupted, Irene enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. She trained at Camp Lejeune, NC, later transferring to Cherry Point. She served there until she was honorably discharged. Irene's job was to grease the airplanes and jokingly called herself a grease monkey! Irene was very proud to have served her Country. On May 30, 1953, she was united in marriage to Robert W. McKenzie. Together, they made their home in Omaha. They attended Central Presbyterian Church and were very involved in the ice cream socials as well as numerous other fundraisers throughout the years. They loved to dance and would go to The Music Box, Sokol Hall and Peony Park. Irene loved spending time outdoors where she always had flowers and a vegetable garden which she generously shared what she grew. She enjoyed cooking and eating, baking and decorating cakes for special occasions, collecting recipes and cookbooks. Irene and Bob loved to travel, taking many trips with family and friends. She liked reading poetry and going for outings with her niece, Suzanne. Irene was always ready to help anyone, no matter what the job was. She traveled regularly with her husband, Bob, on storm jobs to all areas of the U.S. assisting him in any way she could. Irene most recently lived at Trinity Village and Hillcrest Country Estates. She is survived by brother, Richard Safarik and sister-in-law Grace of Lincoln, NE; sister, Helen Johnson of Kearney, NE; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Anton Safarik; her mother, Emma Safarik; her husband, Robert W. McKenzie; her brother, John Safarik and sister-in-law Helen; and her brother-in-law, Harold D. Johnson. Memorials may be directed to Hillcrest Hospice, 1820 Hillcrest Dr. Suite B, Bellevue, NE 68005. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, May 6, at 10am at Westlawn Hillcrest. INTERMENT following in Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
