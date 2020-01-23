McKenna, Annabelle

McKenna, Annabelle October 9, 1929 - January 21, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Patrick McKenna, Sr.; brothers, Lee Fowler, Robert Fowler and James Fowler. Survived by children: Patrick McKenna, Jr. (Kathleen), Linda McKenna, Michele McKenna and Christopher McKenna (Anne); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Tessin; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, January 26th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, January 27th, 10am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Annabelle McKenna as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.