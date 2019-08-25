McKean, Robert Sidney Sr. July 31, 1949 - August 12, 2019 Survived by sons, Robert McKean Jr and Joseph Allen; and siblings, Kathryn McKean and Ricky McKean. GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | gsfuneral.com

