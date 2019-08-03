McKean, Dennis D. February 9, 1936 - August 1, 2019 VISITATION: Tuesday, 2-7pm, with family receiving friends from 5-7pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 11am, Grace Baptist Church, Papillion. Interment: Valley View Cemetery, Persia, IA. Memorials to Mercy Network Foundation c/o Grace Baptist Church. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.