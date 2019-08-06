McKean, Dennis D. February 9, 1936 - August 1, 2019 VISITATION: Tuesday at the Mortuary from 2-7pm, with family Receiving friends from 5-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 11am at Grace Baptist Church, Papillion. INTERMENT: Valley View Cemetery in Persia, IA. Memorials to Mercy Network Foundation c/o Grace Baptist Church. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

