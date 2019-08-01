McKeag, Charles J. "Chuck" December 29, 1941 - July 31, 2019 Age 77, of Omaha. Survived by wife of 55 years, Karren McKeag; children: Connie (Mike) Gerhard, Sandi McKeag, Chuck McKeag, Steven (May) McKeag; grandchildren: Rachel, Katherine, Annabelle; twin brother, Bill (Joanne) McKeag. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). CELEBRATION OF CHUCK'S LIFE: Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 10:30am at Calvary Lighthouse Church (2941 N. 80 St.). Private burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the family or to the church. For more details, please visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.