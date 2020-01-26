McIntyre, Robert L August 2, 1936 - January 14, 2020 Passed away in Eagle Point, Oregon. Survived by wife, Marcia; sons, Patrick L and Michael L; brothers, Donald Leu, John McIntyre; sister, Paulanne McIntyre (deceased); granddaughter, Amanda Ensworth Himes; and great grandson, Kieran. Bob was born in Omaha to Sally and Paul McIntyre. He attended North High School where he excelled in track and football and was recognized as an All American lineman. Bob received a scholarship to the University of Nebraska (Lincoln) and played on the Freshman team for one year before joining IBEW Local 22 as a Journey Electrician. Later Bob was a co-founder of the Li'l Vikes Athletic Association where he loved coaching kids. His greatest memories were playing and coaching football. Bob joined the Kiewit Companies as an Electrical Superintendent and eventually started his own company in Alameda, "Pacific Coast Electric." He retired in 2001 in Alameda California where he was involved in the boating community and the Aeolian Yacht Club. Bob's wife Marcia worked as a realtor for Harbor Bay Realty for 20 years. In 2005 Bob and Marcia moved to Eagle Point, Oregon where they enjoyed retirement in the community surrounded by mountains and lakes.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.