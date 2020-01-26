McIntyre, Robert L

McIntyre, Robert L August 2, 1936 - January 14, 2020 Passed away in Eagle Point, Oregon. Survived by wife, Marcia; sons, Patrick L and Michael L; brothers, Donald Leu, John McIntyre; sister, Paulanne McIntyre (deceased); granddaughter, Amanda Ensworth Himes; and great grandson, Kieran. Bob was born in Omaha to Sally and Paul McIntyre. He attended North High School where he excelled in track and football and was recognized as an All American lineman. Bob received a scholarship to the University of Nebraska (Lincoln) and played on the Freshman team for one year before joining IBEW Local 22 as a Journey Electrician. Later Bob was a co-founder of the Li'l Vikes Athletic Association where he loved coaching kids. His greatest memories were playing and coaching football. Bob joined the Kiewit Companies as an Electrical Superintendent and eventually started his own company in Alameda, "Pacific Coast Electric." He retired in 2001 in Alameda California where he was involved in the boating community and the Aeolian Yacht Club. Bob's wife Marcia worked as a realtor for Harbor Bay Realty for 20 years. In 2005 Bob and Marcia moved to Eagle Point, Oregon where they enjoyed retirement in the community surrounded by mountains and lakes.

