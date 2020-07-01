McIntyre, Gwendolyn "Gwen" Irene

McIntyre, Gwendolyn "Gwen" Irene Age 85 of Omaha, NE passed away on June 29th. She was born on January 11, 1935 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Archie and Gerda (Christiansen) Jenkins. She is preceded in death by her husband's; Roger Galde (1968) and Max McIntyre (2016), sister's; Marion Kipp and Dorothy Bast, brother; Dick Jenkins and step-daughter; Karen Coleman. Gwen is survived by her children; Brad Galde (Karen), Tim Galde, Dan Galde (Sheri), John Galde (DeAnna), Alan McIntyre and Doug McIntyre (Jenny), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION: 11am to 1pm Friday, July 3, 2020, St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1821 N. 90th St., Omaha, NE. with FUNERAL SERVICE at 1PM. Interment: Westlawn/Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Mark Lutheran Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gwendolyn McIntyre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.