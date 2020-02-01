McIntosh, Ruth Opal July 15, 1927 - January 30, 2020 Age 92. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Edwin; brothers, Max Nickolaisen and Edwin Joseph Bennett; mother, Opal Bennett. Survived by daughter, Cassy Mayhan (Lee); son, Scott McIntosh Sr. (Robin); grandchildren, Amy, Jennifer, Scott Jr., Sarah, and Zachary; great-grandchildren, Cate, Emily, Joseph, Chloe, Jenna, John Dale, Madelyn, Grace, Carliana; sister, Sally Capatosto (Don). VISITATION: Monday, February 3rd, 57pm, with Prayer Service at 7pm, at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, February 4th, 10:30am, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials will be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society (https://www.nehumanesociety.org/). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

