McIntosh, James LeRoy "Jimmy Mac" March 6, 1957 - September 14, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Richard LeRoy McIntosh; sister, Patricia (McIntosh) Ruess; wife, Lisa; other family; dear friends; and beloved dogs, Jerry Springer and Bailey, among others. Survived by mother, Grace McIntosh; sister, Diana McIntosh; niece, Autumn Bent (David); great-niece, Neveah; great-nephews, Cody and Michael Bent; nephew, Aaron Ruess; and other family and friends. Jim served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the Army from 1983 to 1988. He worked for years as a horse trainer in the thoroughbred racing circuit including AkSarBen. He worked for twenty years as a Television Engineer at UNO and part-time as bartender at the Club Turf. No Services. THE NEBRASKA CREMATION SOCIETY (402) 200-3366 | NebraskaCremation.com

