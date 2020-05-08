McGuire, Mary Patricia "Patty" Passed on May 6, 2020. Preceded in death by, parents, Peter and Kate McGuire; brothers, Bernie, Denny, John and Tom. Survived by, sister, Helen Cook; special aunt to Kate (Jim), Bill, Jude (Barb) and Fr. Damien; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, May 8th, 7pm, Christ The King Catholic Church (654 S. 86th Street). MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, May 9th, 10am, Christ The King Catholic Church. Interment: Holy Sepulchre. Family suggests memorials to Nebraskans Embracing Life or to Masses. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

