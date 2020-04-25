McGuire, Courtney M. May 10, 1995 - April 20, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by sister, Callie; grandmother, Marilyn. Survived by mother, Shelly Reese; father, Joe (Jana) McGuire; siblings, Christopher, Michael, Alyssa, Emily; grandparents, Evan and Renee Reese; great-grandmother, Mary Reese; aunt, Marge Herren; uncles, Ryan Reese, Ron (Dawn) McGuire; family and friends. Limited Visitation (following CDC guidelines) Sunday, 1-6pm, at Roeder Mortuary. Service at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Courtney McGuire as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.