McGrath, O.P., Fr. Jordan A. Sep 10, 1931 - Aug 5, 2018 Fr. Jordan A. McGrath, O.P., age 86, died on August 5, 2018 in Chicago. Fr. McGrath was born September 10, 1931 in Stella, NE, to Thomas and Lucille (Bianchi) McGrath. He graduated from Cathedral High School in Omaha, NE, in 1949. He attended Loras College in Dubuque, IA, for two years before entering the Dominican Order in 1951. Fr. McGrath studied Philosophy at the Dominican House of Studies in River Forest, IL, and Theology at St. Rose Priory in Dubuque. He professed his first vows as a Dominican Friar on August 31, 1952 and was ordained to the priesthood on May 23, 1959. He earned a master's degree in Math from DePaul University and taught Math at Fenwick High School from 1959-1988 and later at Morton College in Chicago. Fr. McGrath also served as parochial vicar at St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in River Forest, IL; Blessed Sacrament Parish in Madison, WI; and St. Peter & Paul Parish in Omaha, NE. After many years of education and pastoral ministry, Fr. McGrath spent his final years with the assisted living community at St. Pius V Priory in Chicago. Along with the Dominican Community, he is survived by one sister, Mary McGrath of Omaha, as well as numerous cousins. SERVICES: St. Vincent Ferrer Church in River Forest, IL, on Friday, August 10, 2018, beginning with sung Morning Prayer at 9am followed by Visitation with Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Burial at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. A memorial service will be held in Omaha at a later date. Memorial Donations to the Dominican Friars, Central Province, 1910 S. Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL, 60608 are greatly appreciated. Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home Chicago, IL (773) 736-3833
