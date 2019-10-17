Christopher David McGrath. February 1, 1955 – October 11, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, October 18, 4pm, at Kremer Funeral Home. KREMER FUNERAL HOME, 6302 Maple St.  | 402-553-3155 www.kremerfuneralhome.com

