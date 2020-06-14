McGowen, Michael Thomas Michael was born on October 24, 1944 and died on June 10, 2020 peacefully surrouned by his family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gloria Jeanne McGowen. Survived by children, Julie Stromer )Mark), Michelle Martinez (Steven), Matthew McGowen (Laurie), and Stephanie Powell; and his amazing grandchildren: Chelsea, Shea, Savannah, Lydia, Babrielle, Brittany, Bryce, Grace, Mason, Liam, and Carter. Services will be held in the fall. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

