McGinnis, Robert Earl Sr. "Bob" April 10, 1934 - December 21, 2019 Bob was preceded in death by his beloved dog, DD; parents, Ruth and Ancel; sister, Lois. He is survived by his children, Robert "Bobby" McGinnis Jr, Teresa (Gene), Chris (Gary), Jeanne (Pat), and Marianne; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Betty. CELEBRATION OF LIFE VISITATION with the family 5-8pm Friday, Jan. 3rd, at the Arbor Society, 2819 S 128th Ave., Ste 367, Omaha. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367, Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

To plant a tree in memory of Robert McGinnis, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

