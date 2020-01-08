McGinnis, Retha J. (Foster) Age 87 - January 5, 2020 Of Glenwood, IA. CELEBRATION of LIFE will be Saturday January 11, 2020 at 10:30am at Peterson Mortuary in Glenwood. Interment will be in the Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Retha McGinnis Scholarship Fund. PETERSON MORTUARY 212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA (712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

