McGinnis, Edline May "Mickey" (Buck) June 19, 1932 - September 11, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Earl L. McGinnis. Survived by 6 children, 6 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Private Service.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.