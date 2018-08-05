McGee, Virginia C. Jan 25, 1929 - Aug 2, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, John A. McGee; infant daughter, Donna McGee; parents, Guiseppe and Tura Salerno; sisters, Helen Evans and Josephine Winklebauer. Survived by children: Michael (Katherine), Kathleen Riehle (Bill), Diane Ingalise (John), Daniel (Cindy), Patrick, John (Mary), Colleen Paczosa (Mark), Christopher (Kathleen), David (Lori); 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. WAKE SERVICE: Tuesday, August 7th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, August 8th, 10am, Holy Name Catholic Church (2901 Fontenelle Blvd.). Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to Holy Name Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

