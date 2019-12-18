McGee, Alfred

McGee, Alfred Age 82 - December 12, 2019 Survived by son, Mike McGee; daughters, Sandra McGee, Damita (Ralph) Pope, Jr; grandchildren: LaKisha (Donald, Jr.) Neal, Omaha, NE; Iyana McGee, Los Angeles, CA; Ralph (Heather) Pope III; great-granddaughter, Jayda Mae Neal, Omaha. VISITATION: 10am Friday, Church; FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, Morning Star Baptist Church. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th Street 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.