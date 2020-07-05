McGaugh, Pauline

McGaugh, Pauline April 22, 1939 - June 29, 2020 Survived by her children: Jacqueline Johnson, Ramona Knight, Raymond McGaugh (DeVern), Kevin McGaugh, Mark McGaugh; and siblings: Armecia Bowden, Ruby Robinson, Linda Johnson, Terry Trammel. SERVICES: 1pm, Wednesday, July 8, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION prior to Service from 12Noon-1pm. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

