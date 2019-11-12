McGath, Mylet Mary

McGath, Mylet Mary September 10, 1923 - November 9, 2019 Mylet Mary McGath, 96, of Pender, NE, died on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Pender, NE. Mylet was born on September 10, 1923 in Pender, NE, the daughter of Carl Sr. and Johanna (Claussen) Otteman. She is survived by children, Beth (Elden) Nihsen of Council Bluffs, IA; Bob (Bonnie) Kubik of Red Wing, MN; stepdaughter, Vicky McGath of Seaside, OR; sister, JoAnn Brehmer of Ashby, MN; brothers, Richard (Jean) Otteman of Meford, OR; Merlin (Nancy) Otteman of Ft. Collins, CO; brother-in-law, Loren (Judy) Slaughter of Sterling, CO; grandchildren, Gina (Rean) Anderson and Jason (Teresa) Kubik; step-grandchildren, Jada Fleming and Adam (Crystal) Hove; great-grandchildren, Logan, Laken, Evin, Ashlyn, Rhyan, Rory, Reese; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Mylet was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Fritz Kubik and Gerald McGath; siblings, Harold, Norma, Dorothy, William, Carl Jr., Ralph and Beverly. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 10:30am, at the United Church of Pender in Pender, NE. VISITATION: 9:30am Wednesday morning, and will run until the time of the funeral service. Burial will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery near Pender, NE. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. MUNDERLOH-SMITH FUNERAL HOME Pender, NE | (402) 385-3093 www.munderlohfuneralhome.com

