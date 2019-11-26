McGarry, Yvonne E.

McGarry, Yvonne E. August 7, 1941 - November 23, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Evelyn Schlautman and brother, Thomas Schlautman. Survived by loving husband, Fred McGarry; brothers, Duane Schlautman, Dallan Schlautman; sisters, Marilyn Spence, Linda Evans, Patricia Thalken; many nieces and nephews. Graduated of The College of St. Mary and Graduate degree from Purdue University. Longtime employee of Metropolitan Utilities District. Family will receive friends Tuesday, November 26, from 6pm to 7:30pm at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. (114th and Fort Sts.) followed by a vigil service at 7:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, November 27, at the church. Memorials to family wishes. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

