McFarland, Terrance R. "Terry" August 9, 1936 - September 9, 2019 Survived by wife, Rita McFarland; children, Michele Fischer, Kevin McFarland, Jennifer (Terry) Ledger; grandchildren, Tim McFarland, Sam Fischer; sister, Janice (John) Cleary; numerous nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL MASS: Friday 10:30am, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Siena Francis House, Josie Harper Hospice House or the Nebraska Humane Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.