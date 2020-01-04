McFarland, Gerald T. "Jerry" "Short" April 20, 1955 - December 31, 2019 Born in Omaha, NE. Passed away in Tucson, AZ. Preceded in death by daughter, Jessica; parents, John and Vivian "Betty" (Lindsay); brother, Dennis. Survived by loving wife, Louise (Raffensparger); daughters, Michelle (Justin) Ruiz and Melissa McFarland; grandchildren, Kameron and Layla Ruiz; siblings, Jean Thompson, John (Brenda), James, Kathleen (Ricky) Rutherford; Joseph (Lori), Kerry Milbourn, Timothy, Mary (Larry) Anderson; numerous nieces and nephews. No services. Memorials to the family may be mailed C/O MICHELLE RUIZ, 6041 E GRANT RD, TUCSON, AZ, 85712.

