McEvoy, Kathryn M. November 28, 1920 - May 17, 2020 Gretna. Born November 20, 1920. Died May 17, 2020. The daughter of John J. McEvoy and Catherine M McEvoy. Survived by nephews, John McEvoy, Michael Smith, Gary Smith; nieces, Shelia Zumdy (Smith) husband, Howard, Linda Vaughn (Smith) husband, Tim; and many great nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Walter McEvoy, Edward McEvoy, John McEvoy; sisters, Evelyn McEvoy, Ruth Smith, Ila McEvoy. Kathryn worked at Socony Vacuum Oil Company, Brandies Department Store. She was an avid gardener with her father and sister, Ila. She was a loving caregiver to both parents. She was often the life of the party enjoying company of family and friends sharing stories of past events and relating experiences of early Gretna. Kathryn was immensely thankful for the dedicated friendship of Irene Harris, Linda and Al Pfeffer who provided years of support transporting her to doctor visits, groceries, dining out, providing loving care giving companionship. Member of St Patrick's Catholic Church, Gretna. VISITATION Tuesday 9:30-10:30am at Church. FUNERAL SERVICE 10:30am Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 508 Angus Street Gretna, NE. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St Patrick's Church, Gretna, NE. Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

