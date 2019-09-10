McElhose, Donald "Don" Age 77 Don McElhose, of Verdigre, NE, died Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Alpine Village in Verdigre. Survivors include his children, Donita (Rick) Erickson of Lincoln; Darla Gilreath and Darren McElhose of Verdigre; two granddaughters, Alyssa Erickson of Omaha and Lynsey Erickson of Brooklyn, NY; two brothers, Jerry McElhose and Gail "Butch" McElhose of Verdigre; sister, Donna (Brad) Ives of St. John, KS; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. SERVICE: 10:30am Friday, September 13, 2019, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. Reverend Lynde Linde will officiate, with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre. VISITATION: Thursday, from 3-8pm, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. BROCKHAUS FUNERAL HOME 301 N Main St, Verdigre, NE 68783 | (402) 668-2281

