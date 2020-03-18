McDunn, David M. "Mick" November 24, 1942 - March 15, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Opal McDunn; Maurice Stewart; and sister, Char Les A Bugenhagen. He is survived by LaVonne Stewart, Bonnie McDunn, Susan McDunn; sons, David McDunn, Stewart McDunn, Stepchildren Jakeb Turner, Nikole Cook; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Robert (Nancy) McDunn of Omaha; Cheryl (Frank) Salter of Missouri Valley; Patrick (Donna) McDunn of Missouri Valley; Mary Chambers (Mark Smith) of Missouri Valley; and Randy McDunn of Modale; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends. Due to the circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus, Services will be held at a later date. Memorials and condolences will be accepted at that time. Hennessey Funeral Home, 310 East Huron, Missouri Valley, IA 51555. HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME 310 E. Huron Street, Missouri Valley, IA (712) 642-2745 | www.Hennesseyonline.com

To plant a tree in memory of David McDunn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.