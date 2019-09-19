McDowell, Wilma F. March 20, 1924 - September 13, 2019 Age 95. Preceded in death by husband of 64 years, Leland. She was born in Agra, KS, and lived most of her life in Bellevue, NE. Survived by her three sons: Rodney McDowell, Bellevue, NE; Keith (Alice) McDowell, Belmont , MI; and David (Kathy) McDowell, Lilburn, GA; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. VISITATION: Sunday, Sept. 22nd, 3:30-5:30pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, Sept. 23rd, 12:30pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to Bellevue Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2409 Jackson St., Bellevue, NE 68005. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.