McDonough, Shirley Mae January 22, 1934 - December 22, 2019 Age 85 years of Omaha. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" McDonough II, son, John F. McDonough III, and sister Joyce Wozniak. She is survived by her children, Don McDonough, Diane (David) Bang, and Donna (Bob) Stastny; daughter-in-law Ronda McDonough; brother, Gilbert (Jean) Aspinwall; brother-in-law Gerald McDonough; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, December 26, from 5-7pm, with 7pm Wake Service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Friday, December 27, at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (118 & Pacific). INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to the Josie Harper Hospice House. To leave Condolences and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. | 402-895-3400

