McDonell, Patrick B. December 10, 1949 - November 18, 2019 Survived by children, Shelley (Stephen) Pfeiffer of Ashland, James (Tasha) McDonell of Lincoln, Kimberly (Joseph) Cohn of Ashland; sisters, Pamela (Jerry) Spech and Nancy White; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife, Janet (Harris) McDonell; parents, Kenneth and Barbara (Bowers) McDonell; brother, Kenneth L. McDonell, Jr. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2-4pm Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his farm: 712 County Road 4, Ashland, NE 68003. The Nebraska Cremation Society 402-3200-3366 | NebraskaCremation.com

