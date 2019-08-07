McDonald, William J. June 2, 1936 - August 5, 2019 William "Bill" McDonald, 83 of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 with his wife by his side. Bill was born on June 2, 1936 in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. Preceded in death by mother, Anna (McDonnell) McDonald; father, Norman McDonald; and brother, Scott McDonald. Survived by wife, Mary McDonald; daughters: Andrea Marboe (John), Leah Distel, Laura McCann (Paul), and Jennifer Custer (Lance; seven grandchildren: Zach Distel, Drew Distel, Della Distel, Charlotte Marboe, Vivian Custer, Chloe Custer and Madeline McCann; brother, Donald McDonald (Sue); and beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Bill graduated from Vocational High School where he focused on a career in Culinary Arts. After graduation, he served in the United States Navy, stationed at the Brooklyn Naval Yard and also in San Diego. He had a career in food service that spanned decades and ranged from college feeding to throwing large parties at Mutual of Omaha while working for the Saga Corporation. The latter portion of his career was spent working at the Swanson Corporation in Omaha, Nebraska. Bill will be remembered for his sense of adventure, as a good husband and father, a loyal friend and wonderful gardener. His love of traveling, food and good wine culminated in many overseas trips with Mary. He cherished being in gourmet group with his neighbors, playing bocce with his son-in-law Paul, neighbor Dave and his best friend Neil. He spent hours in his yard planting cutting flowers that he knew his wife would love and tending to his vegetable garden. His grandchildren loved getting spontaneous cards in the mail with surprises. SERVICES: Friday, August 9th at 11am at the West Center Chapel with luncheon to follow. Interment with military rites: Friday, 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schramm Road in Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Westside Church Food Pantry, 15050 W. Dodge Rd. in Omaha; or to the Wounded Warrior Project. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.