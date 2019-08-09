McDonald, William J.

McDonald, William J. June 2, 1936 - August 5, 2019 SERVICES: Friday, August 9th at 11am at the West Center Chapel with luncheon to follow. Interment with military rites by American Legion Post #1: Friday, 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schramm Road in Omaha. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

