McDonald, MaryAnn November 4, 1930 - August 20, 2019 MaryAnn McDonald, age 88 of Papillion, passed away on August 20, 2019, with her loving stepdaughter by her side. She was born in Omaha, the daughter of Jake and Rose Kripal (nee Vidlak). She was united in marriage to Edward Bobier on September 15, 1951 in Omaha. Eddy preceded her in death on November 9, 1975. MaryAnn was lucky enough to find love again and married Raymond McDonald on February 14, 1981. Ray preceded her in death on November 2, 1995. MaryAnn is survived by her loving stepdaughter, Lori (Arthur) Jorgensen, Madison, WI; her sister Rosemary Melanis; beloved nieces and nephews; cherished friends, Rita Costello, Todd Jarvis, and Tim Cook; and many other family and friends who will miss her greatly. MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; brothers, Tom and Laddie Kripal; sisters, Dorothy (Bill) Ciesalik and Gerry (Al) Novak; and other family members. Family and friends may call at 10a.m. on Saturday, August 24 at St. Mary's Catholic Church 2302 Crawford Street, in Bellevue. A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will follow at 10:30am at St. Mary's. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Omaha. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bellevue or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

