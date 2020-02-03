McDonald, Eugene "Gene" July 20, 1927 - February 1, 2020 Omaha. Survived by son: Gary and Victoria McDonald; daughter: Twyla Pierce; 2 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. VISITATION: 1 hour prior to Service, with SERVICE at 1pm Wednesday, February 5, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St Omaha. Interment in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Omaha. Memorials to the family for later designation. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene McDonald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.